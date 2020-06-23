ICE London Brent oil up above $ 43/barrel

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in August 2020 on the ICE exchange in London increased by 2.2% to the closing level of the previous session and reached $ 43.1 per barrel, according to trading data on Moscow evening.

The last time the cost of oil of this grade was above $ 43 per barrel on June 8 of this year, TASS reports.

At the same time, the price of WTI crude oil rose by 2.3% to $ 40.75 per barrel.

By 21:25 Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down slightly and was trading at $ 42.97 per barrel (+ 1.9%). The cost of WTI oil was at around $ 40.7 per barrel (+ 2.2%).

At the same time, the dollar exchange rate in the course of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange dropped to 69.1 rubles. (-0.5%), reaching a peak decline of 68.97 rubles, while the euro rose by 0.2% to 77.82 rubles.