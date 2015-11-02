Ice-slick and ground blizzard forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fog, ice-slick and stiff wind will rule the day in Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet. Only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, ground blizzard and ice-slick are forecast for Aktobe, Akmola and Kostanay regions. Bleak wind and ice-slick will torment North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Gusts of wind will reach 17-22 mps in Atyrau region. Fog will blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.