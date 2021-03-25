EN
    Ice-slick and rain to batter Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for the next few days ahead.

    Tomorrow Nur-Sultan will face weather without precipitations. High wind gusting up to 5-10 m/s will sweep through the city. Mercury will plunge to -11-13 degrees Celsius in the nighttime and will hit 0+2 during the day. On March 27 rain and snow, ice-slick will batter the capital city. Air temperature will drop to -6-8 degrees Celsius in the night and raise to +1+3 in the daytime.


