Ice slick and snowstorm to hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a storm alert for Astana and eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog, ice slick and snowstorm are forecast to strike Akmola region on November 22 with wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s.



Windstorm, south-western wind gusting up to 25 m/s are to roll through the region on November 23-24.



Astana will face fog and ice slick on November 22 with snow blast predicted on November 23-24. Wind will sweep across the city at a speed of 15-20 m/s.



Precipitations, locally heavy, are expected to hit Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions on November 24. Fog, ice slick and snow storm accompanied by south-western wind up to 23-28m/s, 30 m/s are forecast for the regions.