EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:07, 11 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Ice slick, blizzard shut down roads in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ice slick and snowstorm have shut down roads in Almaty, Karaganda, Akmola and Pavlodar regions of the country.

    According to the press service of the RSE "Kazakhavtodor", snowstorm shut down "Usharal-Dostyk" 83-184 km road section in Almaty region.
    In Karaganda region due to worsening weather conditions (rain, strong wind, black ice) have restricted vehicular traffic on "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" 433-749 km section of road.
    In addition, deteriorating weather conditions including rain and black ice have restricted movement of freight and public transport on the road "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1492-1610 km).
    At 3 pm for the same reasons the following roads were closed:
    1. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1353-1425 km);
    2. "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (753-905 km);
    3. "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (970-1135 km);
    4. "Karaganda-Ayagoz Bugaz" (17-217 km);
    5. "Kalkaman-Bayanaul-Kearney-Botakara" (231-324 km).
    In Akmola region due to worsening weather conditions (rain, ice slick) vehicular traffic has been restricted on the roads:
    1. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1275-1353 km);
    2. "Astana-Yereimentau Shiderty" (16-205 km).
    Pavlodar region has closed the following roads:
    1. "Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty" (205-259 km);
    2. "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (1135-1206 km);
    3. "Kalkaman-Bayanaul-Kearney-Botakara" (138-231 km).

    Tags:
    Incidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!