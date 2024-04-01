07:11, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6
Ice-slick, fog and rain in store for Kazakhstan
Storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan for April 1, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Ice-slick and fog are expected to batter today Akmola region. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through the region in the morning and evening.
Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions are also forecast to wake up to foggy streets. High wind of 15-20, locally 25 m/s is expected to roll through Alakol lakes.
Rain and snow, ice-slick, and fog are to grip North Kazakhstan.
Kostanay region is set to brace for rain and slippery roads, fog, and high wind.