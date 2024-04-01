EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:11, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Ice-slick, fog and rain in store for Kazakhstan

    foggy morning
    Photo credit:unsplash.com

    Storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan for April 1, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Ice-slick and fog are expected to batter today Akmola region. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through the region in the morning and evening.

    Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions are also forecast to wake up to foggy streets. High wind of 15-20, locally 25 m/s is expected to roll through Alakol lakes.

    Rain and snow, ice-slick, and fog are to grip North Kazakhstan.

    Kostanay region is set to brace for rain and slippery roads, fog, and high wind.

     

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!