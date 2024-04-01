Ice-slick, fog and rain in store for Kazakhstan

Storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan for April 1, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Ice-slick and fog are expected to batter today Akmola region. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through the region in the morning and evening.

Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions are also forecast to wake up to foggy streets. High wind of 15-20, locally 25 m/s is expected to roll through Alakol lakes.

Rain and snow, ice-slick, and fog are to grip North Kazakhstan.

Kostanay region is set to brace for rain and slippery roads, fog, and high wind.