EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 24 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atlantinc cyclone will still define the weather in most regions of the county on Thursday. Precipitation (snow and rain) is expected countrywide, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fog and ice slick as well as gusting are expected across the republic. Strong wind will hit western, northwestern, northern, southern and southeastern parts. Blizzard is forecast in northern and northwestern regions.

    Wind speed in northwestern areas of Zhetysu region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!