TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:37, 22 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Ice slick, snow storm expected today in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - November 22 snow, blowing snow, fog, ice slick, strong winds are forecasted for the most regions of Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazhydromet, blowing snow will hit Akmola region.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Karaganda regions of the country.

    Fog, black ice, blizzard, strong wind of 17-22 mps is predicted for Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    North-Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions will be hit by blowing snow, fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps.

