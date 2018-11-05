EN
    07:58, 05 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Ice slick, snowstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 5

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather and precipitation are forecast in most regions of the country on Monday. Fog, gusty wind, ice slick, and snowstorm are expected in some areas. Sunny weather will come to southern and south-eastern parts only.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick as well as gusty wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes at 23-28m/s, are predicted for Akmola region.

    Snowdrift, fog, ice slick, and gusty wind up to 15-20m/s (sometimes 23-28m/s) are forecast in North Kazakhstan region.

    Fog and ice slick as well as strong wind are expected in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Fog will descend in Zhambyl and Atyrau regions.

     

