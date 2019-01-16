Ice slick, strong wind predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan. Patchy fog, ice slick, strong winds are expected, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, Zhambyl and Almaty regions will see patches of fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.

In East Kazakhstan region, there will be a blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong wind with gusts up to 25 mps.



In Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions, patchy fog and ice slick are predicted.

In the daytime in West Kazakhstan region, there will be icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.



Atyrau region will see patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-23 mps wind.

Patchy fog is also expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.



In Aktobe and Karaganda regions, there will be patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.