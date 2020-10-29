Ice slick to grip Kazakh capital and 7 rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ice slick is to grip the Kazakh capital and seven regions due to precipitation and frost, Kazinform cites the press service of the Emergency Situation Ministry.

The Kazakh Emergency Situation Ministry warns as precipitation and frost are to result in ice slick in the city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions on October 29.