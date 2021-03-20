Ice slick triggers dozens of road accidents in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan police warns local motorists to use caution on roads as the rain left roads slick with ice earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

In the past 24 hours, 87 road accidents have been registered in the Kazakh capital. At least two passenger buses were involved in those accidents. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the first accidents.

However, the second accident resulted in minor injuries for the bus driver. Paramedics and police are working at the scene.