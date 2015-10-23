Ice slick triggers road accident near Astana

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Three people have been injured in a road accident near Astana city tonight.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway at 3:00 a.m. not far from Zhassyl village. Ice conditions on the highway caused the accident in which a Mitsubishi SUV driver lost control of the car and crashed into an Iveco truck. Three passengers traveling in the Mitsubishi car sustained various injuries.