    14:21, 23 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Ice slick triggers road accident near Astana

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Three people have been injured in a road accident near Astana city tonight.

    According to reports, the accident occurred on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway at 3:00 a.m. not far from Zhassyl village. Ice conditions on the highway caused the accident in which a Mitsubishi SUV driver lost control of the car and crashed into an Iveco truck. Three passengers traveling in the Mitsubishi car sustained various injuries.

