Ice, snowstorms expected in Kazakhstan on March 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather pattern with precipitation will persist in Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazhydromet reports.

Forecasters warn of fog, ice, snowstorms, and winds strengthening.

Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Mets warn of icy road conditions and snowstorms in North and East Kazakhstan regions.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay and Akmola regions on Thursday. Winds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15 m/s are expected in Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

Fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in parts of Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. Mets warn of icy road conditions in these regions.

Parts of West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will be blanketed in fog.