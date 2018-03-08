EN
    10:03, 08 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Ice, snowstorms expected in Kazakhstan on March 8

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather pattern with precipitation will persist in Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazhydromet reports.

    Forecasters warn of fog, ice, snowstorms, and winds strengthening.

    Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Mets warn of icy road conditions and snowstorms in North and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay and Akmola regions on Thursday. Winds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s.

    Strong winds up to 15 m/s are expected in Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

    Fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in parts of Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. Mets warn of icy road conditions in these regions.

    Parts of West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will be blanketed in fog.

     

