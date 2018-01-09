Ice Speedway World Championship to be hosted by Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time, Astana will host Final 1 of FIM Ice Speedway Gladiators World Championship, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Directorate of National Teams and Sports Reserve.

The competitions will be held on February 3 and 4 at the Alau Ice Palace. The press service noted that a special commission of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has already inspected the arena and entire infrastructure required for the world championship final.

"The capital of Kazakhstan has been entrusted to host the first of the five finals of the 2018 season. The other finals will traditionally be held in Russia, the Netherlands, and Germany," the report says.