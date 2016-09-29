Iceland's capital goes dark to let people enjoy Northern Lights

REYKJAVIK. KAZINFORM - Due to a predicted high amount of aurora activity, street and home lighting was switched off for an hour in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik to allow residents to observe the magnificent aurora borealis, Sputnik reports.

On Wednesday, Reykjavik's City Council announced that between 10 and 11 p.m., some districts of Reykjavik, including the center, would power down to ensure that this natural phenomenon was more visible to residents of the island nation's capital.

Locals were also asked to switch off their lights at home so as not to ruin the show.

Police, firefighters, medics and the power company Reykjavik Energy have all been informed.

Needless to say, the city's motorists and motorcyclists had to be extremely careful on the road with all the lights switched off.

Meanwhile, tourists and locals prepared their cameras, found a comfy seat and got ready for the show to begin.

Source: Sputnik