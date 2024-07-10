Iconic Buckingham Palace room opens to visitors

For the first time in history, the iconic central room with the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace will be open to groups of visitors, reports Kazinform.

Starting next week, lucky ticket holders will be able to visit the very room where the Royal Family gathers on special occasions before stepping out to greet the public. Although the balcony doors will remain closed, visitors will be able to admire the view of The Mall, the ceremonial street used by British monarchs, through the net curtains.

This new addition to the annual summer palace tour, which includes a visit to the East Wing, has proven to be incredibly popular. Nearly 6,000 tickets sold out within hours of going on sale in April.

Photo: royal.uk

Caroline de Guitaut, the surveyor of the King's works of art, shared some historical insights: