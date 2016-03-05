Iconic first Boeing 727 makes final flight

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON.Seattle's Museum of Flight successfully completed the final journey, Wednesday, of the first Boeing 727 ever built.

The iconic aircraft flew from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, where, for 25 years workers have been slowly restoring it in hopes of eventually flying the jet about 30 miles south for display at the museum.

After a special permit was granted by the Federal Aviation Administration, a flight crew of four strapped themselves in: Capt. Tim Powell, co-pilot Mike Scott, flight engineer Ralph Pascale and restoration manager Bob Bogash.

The 727 pushed back from its stand at 10:30 a.m. for a ceremonial fire department water cannon salute after an engine start-up.

The aircraft deafeningly roared down runway 16R to the delight of the crowd at 10:50 local time.

One of its three engines experienced a noticeable backfire.

Though the Boeing 727 is considered obsolete today, the technology used to promote this specific plane's final flight certainly is not.

Social media channels were very active.

On Twitter, followers used the hashtag #727FinalFlight.

Users watched live streaming videos of the takeoff and landing via different Periscope and website feeds.

As the trijet soared into the sky for the last time, a trail of black smoke emanated from its three Pratt & Whitney JT8D-7s engines.

During the entire flight, the plane's landing gear remained down.

On the wings, flaps were deployed.

As a precaution, the 727 was escorted by two chase planes.

Source: CNN