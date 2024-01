ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fine Jewelers Fabergé and automobile company Rolls Royce on Tuesday presented a collaboration that saw the iconic car manufacturer's bonnet ornament cocooned in the precious egg, EFE reports.

The "Spirit of Ectasy," Fabergé Egg, the result of a creative collaboration between two luxury brands is a contemporary and rare take on the well known and coveted bejeweled eggs.