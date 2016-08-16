ICSS will shoot a film about the World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The International Center for Sports Security (ICSS), which is the official partner of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries, is planning to prepare to shoot a film about the Second World Nomad Games, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

The ICSS team will arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Second World Nomad Games, which will be held in Issyk-Kul, from 3 to 8 September 2016.

ICSS will cover the opening and closing ceremonies of the games, including sports and mass cultural events, as well as plans to hold an interview with the athletes and the official delegations of the participating countries.

Representatives of the ICSS said that the film will be broadcast on major TV channels around the world.

