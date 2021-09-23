EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:20, 23 September 2021 | GMT +6

    ICU beds 36.7% full in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 36.7% in Atyrau region as 33 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, the region’s total of 2,352 infectious diseases beds are 18.2% full as 428 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

    It said that 90 ICU beds are 36.7% occupied with 33 COVID-19 parents in severe condition, four of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy rate is 3 times lower than in August.

    The coronavirus infection has killed two in the region over the past day.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!