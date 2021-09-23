ICU beds 36.7% full in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 36.7% in Atyrau region as 33 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, the region’s total of 2,352 infectious diseases beds are 18.2% full as 428 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

It said that 90 ICU beds are 36.7% occupied with 33 COVID-19 parents in severe condition, four of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy rate is 3 times lower than in August.

The coronavirus infection has killed two in the region over the past day.