EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:45, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    ICU occupancy at 71% in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 52.7% and that of ICU beds – 71% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    1,588 people receive treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, occupying 52.7% of the total beds. 81 patients are in intensive care units, 14 of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy stands 71%.

    145 thousand Atyrau region residents have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier it was reported that 6,572 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Atyrau region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!