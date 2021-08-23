EN
    ICU occupancy exceeds 80% in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 99 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Atyrau region has an occupancy rate of 58.6% of its infectious diseases hospitals with 1,767 people under treatment.

    99 patients with COVID-19, of whom 13 are connected to artificial lung ventilation, are in intensive care units, occupying 86.8% of the ICU total capacity.

    As earlier reported there had been decline in COVID-19 cases in Atyrau region.


