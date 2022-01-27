ICU occupancy over COVID-19 in Brazil public hospitals on the rise

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The occupancy of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for adults with COVID-19 is rising with the quick spread of the Omicron variant, scientists from Brazil’s research institute Fiocruz state in their latest COVID-19 Observatory report, published today (Jan. 26).

«One cannot deny that the situation is deteriorating, even though the vaccination makes the landscape considerably different from previous, more critical moments in the pandemic, when we had much more beds,» the text reads, adding that thoroughly immunized people are little prone to such hospitalizations, but severe comorbidities or old age may make them vulnerable, AgenciaBrasil reports.

The researchers explain that, despite the lower proportion of cases leading to intensive care, figures are significant due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

The increase in the number of hospitalization has led 12 Brazilian states to the intermediary alert zone, in which 60 to 80 percent of ICU beds are occupied. Furthermore, hospitalizations have reached the critical zone, with at least 80 percent of beds occupied, in the states of Pernambuco (81%), Espírito Santo (80%), Goiás (82%), Piauí (82%), Rio Grande do Norte (83%), Mato Grosso do Sul (80%), and the Federal District (98%).

Of the 25 capitals that had their rates published, the survey reports, nine lie in the critical alert zone, with an occupancy rate above 80 percent.

«Taking action to further vaccination and curb the spread of COVID-19 is key, with tighter mask use rules, making vaccination passes mandatory in public venues, launching campaigns to teach people about self-isolation when symptoms start to appear and how transmission can be prevented in the household.»