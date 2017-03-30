Icy roads and strong wind expected in Kazakhstan on March 30
In Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Akmola regions the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s and over 30 m/s in some places in the daytime. Locally blowing snow, fog and ice are expected as well.
In some places of Zhambyl region the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. During the day the wind speed will exceed 30 m/s in the south-west of the region.
South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with morning and daytime gusts up to 25 m/s.
As for Aktobe region, locally blowing snow, fog, icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.
In some places of Kyzylorda region dust storm, patchy fog are expected. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.
Dust storm will hit Mangistau region.
Patchy fog and ice are forecast in the West Kazakhstan region. At night the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.
In Almaty and Atyrau regions, wind speed will increase to 15-22 m/s. Foggy weather is forecast for Atyrau region as well.