Icy roads and strong wind expected in Kazakhstan on March 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation, strong eddy wind, patchy fog and icy roads for most regions of Kazakhstan; no precipitation is expected in the south-east only, Kazhydromet reports.

In Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Akmola regions the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s and over 30 m/s in some places in the daytime. Locally blowing snow, fog and ice are expected as well.

In some places of Zhambyl region the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. During the day the wind speed will exceed 30 m/s in the south-west of the region.

South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with morning and daytime gusts up to 25 m/s.

As for Aktobe region, locally blowing snow, fog, icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

In some places of Kyzylorda region dust storm, patchy fog are expected. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Dust storm will hit Mangistau region.

Patchy fog and ice are forecast in the West Kazakhstan region. At night the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

In Almaty and Atyrau regions, wind speed will increase to 15-22 m/s. Foggy weather is forecast for Atyrau region as well.