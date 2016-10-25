IDB keen on joining investment projects of Kazakhstan

RIYADH. KAZINFORM In the framework of the official visit to Saudi Arabia, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar.

The sides discussed the issues of development of Islamic financing and participation of IDB in financing economic projects in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State congratulated the newly appointed President of the IDB and wished him success in implementation of reforms in financial and economic sector.

The parties discussed also the issues of Kazakhstan-IDB interaction.

N.Nazarbayev emphasized that the IDB had greatly contributed to strengthening of Kazakhstan economy and increasing the people’s wellbeing.

“Presently, we are establishing the Astana International Financial Centre. I am sure that the Islamic Development Bank will actively join its activity,” said the Kazakh Leader.

“I am pleased that the cooperation between the Islamic Development Bank and Kazakhstan is constantly developed. To date, the cost of our joint projects exceeds $1trln300mln. In 2015, our Bank approved four projects amounting to $665mln. I would like to say that our Bank is ready to join the implementation of economic projects in Kazakhstan,” said Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar.

The IDB chief added that his organization is ready to fulfill the obligations undertaken as part of integration of the Islamic financial infrastructure.

He also backed N.Nazarbayev’s initiative announced at VII World Islamic Economic Forum on development of the food assistance system within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation which can be based on a regional fund. The Kazakh President offered to place the headquarters of the fund in Kazakhstan which actively develops its food export potential.

“Undoubtedly, your initiative will serve for further development of trade-economic relations among the Islamic countries. We are ready to back your proposition to establish the food security organization in Astana,” Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar noted.