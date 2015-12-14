IDB to give 411 mln c.u. to three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Islamic Development Bank will allocate 411 mln c.u. for the completion of construction of water supply systems in Almaty, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions. Representatives of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry told it a briefing in Astana today.

According to them, Kazvodkhoz republican state enterprise entered into an agreement with the IDB on allocation of investment funds to the amount of 411 mln c.u. This money will be spent for rehabilitation of irrigated lands in Almaty region, drainage well in South Kazakhstan region and completion of construction of drinking water supply systems in Almaty, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions,