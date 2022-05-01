Idea of New Kazakhstan key factor in consolidating the society – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his People’s Unity Day congratulations to all Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the People’s Unity Day.

«This warm May holiday is a bright symbol of unity of our nation.

The traditions of friendship and mutual understanding are deeply rooted in consciousness of our people being the backbone of harmony, peace and accord in the country.

Diversity of cultures historically developed in the blessed Kazakh land has become an integral part of our identity.

United by common ideals and values we confidently overcome all hardships and global challenges.

Today the idea of a New Kazakhstan has become a key factor consolidating the society. It is based on the creative energy of all citizens.

Each and every one of us is to contribute to all-round renewal of the country,» the congratulatory message reads.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished everyone good health, success and peaceful sky.