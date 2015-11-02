Identification of those killed in Egypt air crash to start in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The procedure to identify those killed in a recent air crash on a flight bound from Egypt to Russia will start Monday in the Russian northwestern city of St. Petersburg, TASS reports.

An A321 passenger jet of Russia's Kogalymavia air carrier (flight 9268) bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31 some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh. It fell down 100 kilometers south of the administrative center of North Sinai Governorate, the city of Al-Arish. The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members. There were four Ukrainian and one Belarusian nationals among the passengers. None survived. President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday, November 1, a day of mourning for the worst air disaster in Russian history. St. Petersburg will be mourning over the crash victims till November 3.