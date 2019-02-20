IDEX power in service of international peace, security

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The International Defence Exhibition, IDEX 2019 which began in Abu Dhabi on 17th February, is part of the UAE's efforts to utilise military power in the service of international peace and security.

The event has become key international platforms for offering practical and technological solutions to ensuring stability and peaceful coexistence, being threatened in various parts of the world, WAM reports.



Having attracted a large number of major international defence companies, IDEX is showcasing technologies that can help avert the dangers that threaten lives and undermine the security and stability of world communities.



Steven C. Bondy, Charge d'Affaires, US Embassy in the UAE, highlighted the importance of the partnership between his country and the UAE in combatting terrorism, countering regional threats, and achieving regional and international stability.



Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Bondy said that the US pavilion at this year's IDEX includes 117 companies, which are showcasing the latest defence technologies and expertise.



He added that the event provides US defence companies with international platforms for showcasing their best technological innovations in defence and security, stressing that such innovations will help expand the defence and security cooperation between the US and the UAE, to the higher good of international peace and stability.