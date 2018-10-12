IDN-InDeptNews Dir Gen visits Kazinform Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov met today with Director General, Editor-in-Chief of IDN-InDepthNews agency Ramesh Jaura and Multimedia Director, International Press Syndicate's IDN-InDepthNews, Asagiri Katsuhiro.

The sides discussed the cooperation between the two agencies. Askar Umarov informed the guests of the history and today's work of the Kazakh Agency and its international activity.



"Thanks to Kazinform, we learn news both from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Kazakhstan is a young state with a serious course towards future. I think that Kazakhstan is an interesting country for other states both from its economic and political positions. However, the international community lacks information about your country. We know that Kazinform Agency contributes to improving this situation. That is why the cooperation with you is very important for us," Ramesh Jaura said.



The meeting participants discussed the role of traditional mass media in the era of information, the influence of social media on news agencies and importance of new media. The parties expressed interest in exchange of experience in using economic information.



Recall that Kazinform and IDN-InDepthNews signed the memorandum of cooperation in 2017.



IDN-InDepthNews Agency published news and analytics about UN activity. The agency has been functioning online since 2009 and covers almost all regions of the world.