Idrissov called to activate establishment of Kazakh-Turkish infrastructure and investment funds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The priority issues of development of the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation in various sectors were discussed on October 20 in Almaty during the 3rd session of the Joint Strategic Planning Group held under the chairmanship of Kazakh and Turkish foreign ministers - Erlan Idrissov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The sides discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached during the Kazakh President’s visits to Turkey in April and August 2016 as well as preparation for a meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council with the participation of the two countries presidents in 2017.

The foreign ministers agreed to actively promote the expansion of the trade-economic ties between the two countries including promotion of effective work of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission.

“Amid the existing difficulties in global economy our common objective is to find new ways for increasing the volumes of the bilateral trade and mutual investments,” Idrissov said.

The sides stressed the importance of further development of cooperation in investment sphere. In this context, Idrissov pointed out the necessity to establish Kazakh-Turkish Investment and Infrastructure Fund whose activity will be aimed at financing and implementation of large projects under the New Synergy program in agro-industrial sector, infrastructure, construction, pharmacy, metallurgy and other priority sectors of economy.

As the Kazakh FM highlighted, Kazakhstan is capable of serving as a regional hub for placement of Turkish companies and industries for their further entrance to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia, Russia and China.

In turn, the Turkish FM expressed readiness of Turkish business for active regular contacts with Kazakhstani partners. He also congratulated Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of independence having noted the country’s achievements in various sectors.

The parties discussed also cooperation in tourism, transport, logistics, cargo transportation, military-technical and defense industries, countering extremism and terrorism, participation of Turkey in Astana EXPO 2017 as well as in mutual trips of the citizens and their rights protection.

The ministers exchanged also views on the acute issues of the international and regional agendas including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. The sides expressed mutual interest in enhancing cooperation and coordination of positions within such multilateral organizations as the UN, especially in the context of Kazakhstan’s membership in the UNSC in 2017-2018, CICA, OIC, Turkic Council etc.