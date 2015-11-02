Idrissov, Kerry discuss implementation of top-level bilateral agreements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has met today with the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who arrived Nov 1 in Astana for an official visit.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and multilateral collaboration and adopted a joint statement. Special attention was given to the implementation of the agreements reached at the meetings of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama, including those held on the sidelines of the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Idrissov and Kerry highly evaluated the activity of the bilateral Commission for Strategic Partnership which had turned into an important and successful mechanism of strengthening the bilateral relations in priority areas. The parties thrashed out the expansion of trade-economic and investment cooperation in light of Kazakhstan's entry to the WTO, U.S. assistance in implementation of the 100 Specific Steps Nation's plan and the prospects of partnership in traditional and alternative energy sectors. The sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in research and technical sphere and in education as well as to extend regulatory-legal framework and simplify visa regime.

The U.S. side welcomed Kazakhstan's invitation to participate in the oncoming EXPO-2017 in Astana and promised to take a decision on this issue and opening its pavilion as soon as it sums up the results of its attendance in EXPO Milano 2015. In general, John Kerry backed the idea and the theme of Astana EXPO-2017 ( Future Energy), and highly appreciated Kazakh President's initiative on establishment of the UN Green Technologies Development Centre in Kazakhstan.

Touching upon the international and regional issues, the U.S. side highly appraised the role of Kazakhstan in nuclear weapons non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament. The placement of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in its territory in August as well as provision of a platform for two-round talks on Iran's nuclear program became Kazakhstan's great contribution to these processes.

The parties had a trustful exchange of views on a number of relevant issues of interaction in fight with terrorism and violent extremism. Regional integration of the Central Asian countries, the situation in Afghanistan and other countries of the region were in spotlight of the meeting too.

In the course of the meeting, J. Kerry was presented Almaty's aport apples as a symbol of fruitful cooperation between the two states and large potential for its further development.

In general, the meeting enabled Idrissov and Kerry to thoroughly discuss the most important issues of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation and target further specific steps on expansion of strategic partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats in light of implementation of the agreements of both countries' presidents. Source: MFA press service