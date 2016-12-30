Idrissov took up post of Ambassador to UK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with senior executives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According the press service of Akorda, during the meeting the President introduced the new Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrahmanov

Announcing Yerlan Idrissov's new appointment, President expressed gratitude for his service as Minister .

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the new challenges that require the Foreign Ministry to develop new approaches.

Head of state has noted that on January 1, Kazakhstan will start the work in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. He also reminded that Kazakhstan's election to this post was a testament of the respect to our country. According to him, work in the Security Council is an important task that requires Kazakhstan to demonstrate global leadership in the movement for nuclear-free world as well as in other international issues.

The President also talked about Syrian Peace talks in Astana and emphasized the need for careful preparation for this event.

As for the Eurasian Economic Union, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that it is important to work effectively taking into account our national interests.

"In the context of the global economic crisis an important element is the work of the country's diplomatic service in the economic sphere. It is necessary to carry on work on attracting investments and on export of our domestic goods. In this regard, the work of the Foreign Ministry and embassies should be strengthened. We should carefully work on the preparation for the major international events that are due to take place in Astana next year, the OIC and SCO summits", said the Head of State.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need for the embassies to implement appropriate control over the observance of international trade and economic agreements of Kazakhstan. He also drew attention to the responsibility of the Ministry in representing our country abroad and therefore importance of careful staff selection.

In conclusion, the Head of State noted the quality of work of Foreign Ministry and congratulated everyone on the coming New Year.