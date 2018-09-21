IELTS preparation workshop at British Council Almaty office

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On October 6 this year the British Council in Kazakhstan will hold an IELTS preparation workshop at its office in Almaty.

Workshop attendees will have a unique opportunity to obtain valuable information about the preparation process for the IELTS exam and get answers to frequently asked questions about the exam process. An IELTS certificate is required for admission to the world's most prestigious universities in the UK, USA, Australia, Canada and many other countries, the British Council in Kazakhstan official website reads.

Admission to the workshop is KZT 7,000. To register for the workshop please send an email with your name and contact details to this email address: info@kz.britishcouncil.org.