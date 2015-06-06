If I return, I want to fight Golovkin - Oscar De La Hoya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A retired American boxer and Golden Boy Promotions President Oscar De La Hoya is ready to fight the undefeated IBO, WBA (Super) and WBC (Interim) champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, in case he returns to the ring, Vesti.kz reports.

De La Hoya who was last seen in action in 2008 in a knockout loss to Filipino Manny Pacquiao admitted he is thinking about getting back into the ring. When asked about the possible opponent, the 42-year-old De La Hoya said, "If I ever come back, and I think about it every day, I'll fight GGG." Meanwhile, both Roy Jones Jr. and Shane Mosley expressed their wish to face off with De La Hoya, if he comes back.