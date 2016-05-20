ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer Nacho Beristain thinks that Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez was right to vacate the WBC belt that got turned over to Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

"I think Golovkin has a good chance of beating Canelo right now. And nobody understand the joke of making a fight at a catch-weight when the division limit is 160 pounds, but if I were his manager I would look elsewhere because Canelo is a cashier's check - he sell a lot of tickets, and perhaps should be gaining more than what he earns," Beristain told Boxingscene.com.

"I think they are doing well. If it was my fighter I would not put him in the ring with Golovkin right now. Canelo is a great fighter, he's a fighter who has the ability to sell, the people want him, and his career should be handled with intelligence to continue to do what they are doing," he added.

Source: Sports.kz