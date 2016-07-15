If terrorist think they can break French spirit, they are wrong - Ambassador Francis Etienne

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Book of Condolences will be opened at the French Embassy in Astana after the deadly terrorist attack in Nice. Astana residents and guests of the capital can come and leave their messages in the book to honor the victims of the terror attack. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne told Kazinform correspondent that the diplomatic mission had been receiving the messages of condolences since early morning.

"First of all, we share grief of the families that lost their loved ones. We continue to tirelessly fight against terrorism. If they [terrorist] do it to hurt us and to break our spirit, nothing is going to work out. This is not the first time it happens. But the French people's spirit will not be broken," Ambassador Etienne said.



"We've received a lot of letters with condolences from Kazakhstani politicians and ordinary people. We are thankful to those who share our grief. The Book of Condolences will be opened at the embassy since Monday. Tomorrow we expect Prime Minister Karim Massimov to pay a visit," the French diplomat added.



He also said the French government has no plans to toughen visa regime.



"France is an open country. We are open to all tourists and will not toughen visa regime for tourists. But, of course, border control will be toughened," Etienne said.



Earlier it was reported that Nice was shocked by a barbaric terrorist act on the Bastille Day (July 14). A truck ploughed into a crowd of people on the Promenade des Anglais killing 84 people.



The French authorities announced three days of national mourning starting tomorrow in memory of multiple victims.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, five Kazakhstanis who are currently in Nice are safe and sound.



