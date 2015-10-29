If they fight now GGG will beat Ward - Garcia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known American boxing trainer Robert Garcia told that he would bet on Gennady Golovkin against Andre Ward, although he thought different before, Vesti.kz reports.

"After a few last fights of GGG I think he beats Ward. Before I would choose Ward over Golovkin, but he was not active over the recent years and had just a couple of fights. He returned some time ago, but I think he needs two three more fights to get back into the shape. Therefore, I think we they fight now GGG will beat Ward. However, I do not think this fights happens. Ward wants to fight at 175 pounds and Golovkin wants to collect all the belts at 160... Thus, we are hardly going to see this fight," the GGG account on VKontakte network cites Garcia.