IFC Regional Vice President Hela Cheikhrouhou to visit Kazakhstan

Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President of the International Finance Cooperation for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on April 30, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As part of her trip to the Central Asian region, Hela Cheikhrouhou will hold a meeting with the country’s leadership for discussing the potential of development in transport and energy sectors, including through the public-private partnership, as well as in decarbonization of economy.

The trip aims at strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the IFC and Kazakhstan, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group. It is the largest global development institution focused exclusively on the private sector. It is headquartered in Washington D.C. in the U.S.