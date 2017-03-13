IFCA not encroaching on country’s unitarity - Senator

ASTANA. KAZINFORM International Financial Center Astana is not encroaching on the unitarity of Kazakhstan, said Senator Darkhan Kaletaev during the Central Communications Service briefing at Kazmediacenter.

"There is no encroaching on the unitariness of the country here, but rather purely economic categories (...) And if one is aware of the changes made (to the Constitution) they do not concern IFCA specifically. Any relations of IFCA both with the Supreme Court and with the executive power will be regulated by a constitutional law which is implied by the amendments", Kaletayev said, responding to journalists' questions about the special legal status of the IFCA.

In accordance with the amendments to the Constitution adopted on March 6, the state's independence, unitarity and territorial integrity, as well as its form of its government cannot be changed.

It should be reminded that in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the International Financial Center Astana the law of IFCA is based on the principles, norms and precedents of law in England and Wales and standards of the world's leading financial centers. Justice on the territory of IFCA, will be carried out by an independent court separated from the judicial system of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the involvement of an international judges based on the English law.