Igor Boki brings first gold to Belarus at 2016 Paralympics

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Igor Boki has won Belarus's first Paralympic gold in Rio de Janeiro, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian clinched gold in the S13 butterfly breaking his own record with a time of 53.85 seconds. His previous time record was 54.44 seconds which he set at the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships in Glasgow.



Coming second in Rio was Uzbekistan's Kirill Pankov (56.84 seconds). Bronze went to his fellow compatriot Muzaffar Tursunkhujaev (57.26 seconds).



It is the sixth gold medal of the Paralympic Games for the Belarusian swimmer. In 2012 Igor Boki claimed five gold medals in London.



The Paralympic Games in Rio will run through 18 September. The Games will feature over 500 medal events. Belarusian athletes will compete in swimming, athletics, judo, fencing and rowing, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.