    13:10, 15 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Igor Boki brings fourth gold medal to Belarus in Rio

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian swimmer Igor Boki has claimed his fourth champion title at the 15th Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, BelTA has learned.

    The Belarusian triumphed in the S13 50m freestyle event with a Paralympic record of 23.44 seconds. Carlos Farrenberg of Brazil finished second in 24.17 seconds. Bronze went to Muzaffar Tursunkhujaev of Uzbekistan (24.21). 

    Earlier, Igor Boki has claimed gold medals in the men's 100m butterfly, 200m medley, and 400m freestyle events. The Belarusian has also won the 100m breaststroke bronze.

    Belarus currently goes 14th in the 2016 Paralympics medal table with eight (six gold and two bronze) medals. The Rio Summer Games will be over on 18 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

