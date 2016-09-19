Igor Boki claims sixth Paralympic gold in Rio

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian swimmer Igor Boki won his six gold on the closing day of the 15th Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian clocked 56.68 seconds to win the S13 men's 100m backstroke and set a new world record among Paralympians. Second was Ukraine's Yaroslav Denisenko (59.02 seconds). Bronze went to Nicolas-Guy Turbide of Canada (59.55).

Apart from his triumph in the S13 men's 100m backstroke, Igor Boki also claimed golds in the 100m butterfly, 200m medley, 50m, 100m and 400m freestyle. The Belarusian also clinched bronze in the 100m breaststroke.



Igor Boki now an 11-time Paralympic champion. Four years ago the Belarusian swimmer won five gold medals in London.



Belarus finished the 15th Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with 10 (eight gold and two bronze) medals. Apart from Igor Boki, who won seven medals in Rio, gold medals were collected by Vladimir Izotov (swimming) and Andrei Pranevich (fencing). Bronze was taken by javelin thrower Alexander Triputs, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.