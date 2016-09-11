Igor Boki clinches second champion title at 2016 Paralympics

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Igor Boki of Belarus has added a second gold to his medal haul at the 15th Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian claimed the victory in S13 200m medley in 2:04.02 seconds, setting a new Paralympic record. Second was Ukraine's Yaroslav Denisenko (2:08.76). Danila Chufarov of Ukraine touched in third (2:11.12).

The Belarusian took his first gold in the S13 butterfly breaking his own record with a time of 53.85 seconds. Now the swimmer has seven gold medals of the Paralympic Games. In 2012 Igor Boki claimed five gold medals in London.



Belarus has so far won three medals in Rio: two gold medals in swimming (Igor Boki) and a bronze in javelin throwing (Alexander Triputs).



The Paralympic Games in Rio will be running through 18 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.