08:17, 14 November 2016 | GMT +6
Igor Dodon wins Moldova presidential election
CHISINAU. KAZINFORM - Igor Dodon of the Socialist Party is winning Moldova's presidential election, the Central Election Commission said in a statement on Monday.
With over 95% of ballots counted, Dodon is winning the second round of presidential election in Moldova with over 55%.
His rival Maia Sandu is far behind with 44.52%.
It is worth mentioning that is was the first direct presidential election in Moldova for 20 years as the country's Parliament chose presidents since 1996.