Igor Dodon wins Moldova presidential election

CHISINAU. KAZINFORM - Igor Dodon of the Socialist Party is winning Moldova's presidential election, the Central Election Commission said in a statement on Monday.

With over 95% of ballots counted, Dodon is winning the second round of presidential election in Moldova with over 55%.



His rival Maia Sandu is far behind with 44.52%.



It is worth mentioning that is was the first direct presidential election in Moldova for 20 years as the country's Parliament chose presidents since 1996.