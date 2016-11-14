EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:17, 14 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Igor Dodon wins Moldova presidential election

    None
    None
    CHISINAU. KAZINFORM - Igor Dodon of the Socialist Party is winning Moldova's presidential election, the Central Election Commission said in a statement on Monday.

    With over 95% of ballots counted, Dodon is winning the second round of presidential election in Moldova with over 55%.

    His rival Maia Sandu is far behind with 44.52%.

    It is worth mentioning that is was the first direct presidential election in Moldova for 20 years as the country's Parliament chose presidents since 1996.

    Tags:
    World News Elections News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!