Igor Rogov to attend 134th plenary session of Venice Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From March 9 to 11, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Kazakhstan Igor Rogov, member of the Venice Commission from Kazakhstan, will participate in the 134th plenary session of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe. Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said it at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The plenary session will focus on the adoption of the Commission’s decisionы in regards to the legislative acts of some states (Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Ukraine).

«The session will also discuss participation of the Venice Commission experts in the international roundtable meeting on prevention of torture, scheduled for April 2023. The event initiated by the Council of Europe will take place in Almaty and will be attended by prosecutors, lawyers and ombudsmen of the Central Asian countries.