IGTIC delegation participated in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM A delegation of the International Green Technologies & Investments Center (IGTIC) headed by Rapil Zhoshybayev participated in the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the World Future Energy Summit held in the UAE capital as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Kazinform learnt from IGTIC press service.

The Kazakh delegation had also bilateral talks with Director General of IRENA Adnan Amin during which the sides discussed exchange of experience, use of export potential of the international agency and provision of technical and financial assistance in implementation of projects in Kazakhstan.



At the end of the meeting the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation in implementation of the agreements reached.





159 countries including the EU states are the members of the IRENA now. 24 more countries are waiting for official admission. The membership in the Agency enables the countries to exchange experience in RES development at a national level and participate in elaboration of joint approaches to the solution of important issues.







Kazakhstan which has been IRENA member since 2013, was elected to the membership in the Credentials Committee during the Assembly. The Committee is one of the key structures of management consisting of 9 states.



In the course of the Assembly, heads of IRENA member countries delegations made reports and presentations regarding further expansion of using alternative energy sources across the world and ensuring a broader accession to the latest technologies contributing to the international fight with energy poverty. The representatives of small island countries expressed concern over the risk of disappearing due to global warming and called the international community to more actively develop alternative energy sources.





The World Future Energy Summit organized by Masdar kicked off on the same day. The event brought together heads of state and government, prominent politicians and public activists, representatives of academic and business communities contributing to ‘greening' of economy. The goal of the Summit is to demonstrate to the world the importance of soonest transition to using clean sustainable energy.