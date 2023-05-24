II Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The II Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Moscow bringing together representatives of more than 50 nations, Kazinform reports.

Its goal is to develop cooperation ties in the Eurasian space. The most pressing issues concerning the intra-EAEU integration processes are on the agenda of the forum themed «Eurasian integration in the multipolar world».

35 sessions will be held as part of the forum at large. A plenary session involving the Heads of State will become a key event of the forum.

Over 2,700 representatives of government agencies, business community, international organizations and mass media are expected to attend it. Speakers from China, Uzbekistan, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Indonesia, representatives of the UN, WHO and International Organization for Migration are also set to take part in the events.

The forum is dated to the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the leaders of the EAEU member states slated for May 25.

The key events will be held on May 24-25 at the Olymp Hall Convention and Exhibition Centre.