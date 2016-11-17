II Eurasian Forum of young scientists started in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty in the First President's Fund the II Young Eurasian Scientist Forum has started. According to organizers, there should be about 700 participants during the two days of the forum.

YES-Forum is a large international scientific event which unites young scientists, representatives of real production sector and potential consumers of scientific developments from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Armenia and other countries. During two days the young minds of modern science will get together on one platform to use their strengths and talents in the solution of fundamental and applied tasks. Representatives of all scientific directions will take part in the forum which will allow the young scientists to look at problems from different angles and to show the indissoluble link between various fields of science.

The 1st Eurasian Forum of Young Scientists was held in Minsk in December 2015 on the initiative of the NASB Council of Young Scientists. The YES-Forum also envisages exhibition, workshop and round tables within its framework. Well-known scientists will provide lectures.